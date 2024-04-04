Denis Villeneuve Considers Nuclear War: A Scenario as Next Project

After the success of Dune : Part Two, director Denis Villeneuve is considering a new project called Nuclear War : A Scenario. The book, written by Annie Jacobsen , explores the potential consequences of a nuclear war through interviews with experts.

Villeneuve may tackle this project after completing the third Dune film.

Denis Villeneuve Dune Nuclear War Annie Jacobsen Film Project

