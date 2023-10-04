The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Bouanga ended LAFC’s four-match, 372-minute scoreless streak in the fourth minute of its regular-season home finale. He added two more goals before the halftime whistle, and the defending MLS Cup champions cruised through the second half to move into third place in the Western Conference.

Filip Krastev added his first MLS goal for LAFC in the second half. LAFC is unbeaten in its last seven matches against Minnesota. Hassani Dotson scored in the fourth minute of the worst defensive game of the season by Minnesota, which has flopped down the stretch with a seven-game winless skid (0-4-3) since August. That matches the Loons’ longest winless skid in MLS play, set in 2018. headtopics.com

Bouanga’s hat trick gave him 17 goals this season, pushing him ahead of Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta (16) for the Golden Boot as MLS’ top goal-scorer. Minnesota momentarily went ahead on a lengthy counterattack ending in Dotson’s header of a deflected ball for his second goal of the season.

LAFC clasifica a los playoffs; el Galaxy queda moribundoEl delantero Denis Bouanga marcó un hat-trick en la primera parte y el LAFC se aseguró un puesto en los playoffs con una victoria por 5-1 sobre el Minnesota United el miércoles por la noche.

Brian White scores his 15th goal and the Whitecaps beat St. Louis City to clinch playoff spotBrian White scored his 15th goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Wednesday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot. Vancouver (12-10-10) came into the match needing a win and for either Minnesota or Dallas to lose or draw in their games to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Minnesota lost to LAFC. St. Louis (17-11-5) is 1-1-2 in its last four games away from home — to finish one short of tying LAFC’s 2018 record of seven road wins in an expansion season. White opened the scoring in the 58th minute. He headed defender Ranko Veselinovic’s long ball near midfield and raced on a breakaway before chipping it over goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

