Dems file lawsuit challenging just-enacted, Republican-crafted North Carolina voting law

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday blasted the law as a means for “manipulating elections to entrench their power.” | Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesTwo top Democratic organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a Republican-backed North Carolina election law moments after it went into effect.

The lawsuit, filed by Democratic National Committee and North Carolina Democratic Party, tackles multiple aspects of Senate Bill 747. But the plaintiffs are specifically seeking preliminary relief on the bill’s provisions on same-day registration, which require additional photo ID and address verification requirements. Under those provisions, if voters opt to do same-day registration but do not have their submitted information verified on time, the ballot could be withdrawn under the new laws.

The lawsuit was filed immediately after the GOP-dominated legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the bill, according to Biden campaign officials who have been working closely with the DNC and North Carolina Democrats to craft the lawsuit in anticipation of the bill’s movement. headtopics.com

“Defending Americans’ fundamental right to cast their ballots against efforts to undermine their freedom to vote is an urgent priority for President Biden and Vice President Harris. SB 747 is not about protecting election security.

Senate Bill 747 overhauls the state’s election laws, adding new restrictions and deadlines, while also empowering partisan poll watchers, becoming the latest GOP-led effort to impose new voting restrictions in state legislatures across the country. headtopics.com

Tuesday’s legal challenge foreshadows the DNC and Biden campaign’s strategy going into 2024, drawing lessons from efforts to counter voting restrictions in 2020, campaign officials told POLITICO. During the last cycle, DNC officials found greater success in targeted challenges.

Read more:

politico »

North Carolina Republican Rep. Kristin Baker won't seek reelection in 2024A North Carolina psychiatrist serving in the General Assembly and playing a key role with a law that contains new abortion restrictions says she won’t seek reelection next year. Cabarrus County Republican Rep. Kristin Baker made the announcement on Monday. Baker was appointed to the House in 2020 to succeed Rep. Linda Johnson after her death, then was elected on her own two more times. Baker says she'll serve out her current term through December 2024. Baker helped shepherd the abortion bill on

North Carolina Republicans enact voting, election boards changes over Democratic governor's vetoesNorth Carolina Republicans have enacted vote-count restrictions and weakened the governor’s ability to oversee elections and other state regulatory bodies by overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. Narrow GOP supermajorities in the General Assembly overturned five vetoes Tuesday. Two new laws address elections and voting in the ninth-largest state, which is a likely presidential battleground next year. Lawsuits attempting to block some of the new laws are anticipated. One law eliminates

North Carolina Republicans enact election changes over Democratic governor's vetoesOne law approved by North Carolina Republicans eliminates the governor's power to appoint the State Board of Elections; the other ends a three-day grace period to receive and count absentee ballots.

OPINION: North Carolina Republicans Are Creating a ‘Secret Police Force’Republican state legislators In North Carolina are establishing a new investigative body that Democratic critics have aptly compared to a “secret...

Stein kicks off 'NC Strong' tour for North Carolina governor, with Cooper as special guestNorth Carolina gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein is holding his most public campaign event to date, nine months after the Democrat entered the race. The sitting attorney general is holding on Tuesday a rally on the Shaw University campus in Raleigh. Stein’s campaign billed the event as the first stop of his “NC Strong” statewide tour. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is set to join Stein at the event. Cooper is barred from seeking a third consecutive term and has already endorsed Stein to succeed him

North Carolina Republicans Are Creating a ‘Secret Police Force’The euphemistically named “Gov Ops” is a civil liberties disaster waiting to happen.