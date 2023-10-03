Demon Slayer Creator Releases New Sketch to Celebrate Shueisha Anniversary

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have ended its manga's original run a few years ago, but the creator behind it all has returned with a special new sketch to help celebrate a milestone anniversary for one of Shueisha's many offerings! Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest anime franchises in recent memory thanks to the success of the anime's TV series and movie, and fans are...

Demon Slayer series creator Koyoharu Gotoge is just one of Shueisha's many artists recruited to help celebrate the milestone 30th Anniversary of Shueisha J Books imprint, and celebration the occasion with a special new sketch of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado reunited them long after the manga came to an end.

What to Know for Demon Slayer Season 4Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the third season, but a release date or window has yet to be announced for the new episodes as of the time of this writing.

If you're jumping into the franchise for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such,"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. headtopics.com

What did you think of the way Demon Slayer's manga ended? Are you excited for Season 4?

