Demolition Begins for New Indoor Sports Complex in York County

Demolition is underway at the old Central York stadium and athletic fields in North York, Pennsylvania, to make way for a new indoor sports complex. The complex will be conveniently located at the intersection of highways 83 and 30, making it easily accessible for residents of York County. The demolition process will involve removing the stadium bleachers, concession stand, tennis courts, lights, dugouts, and track.

The new sports complex will offer facilities for track, football, soccer, baseball, and lacrosse, providing a modern upgrade from the previous outdated complex. The project aims to eliminate the need for residents to travel long distances to neighboring cities for sports activities

