Democrats will regret ousting Kevin McCarthy

Democrats joined Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and seven other Republicans this week to vote Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) out of the House speakership.

The results of the successful motion to vacate are worth revisiting as they begin to spell out the potentially disastrous trade Democrats made Tuesday. McCarthy was a Republican who was willing enough to work with Democrats that he defied a petulant but powerful minority wing of his own party to avoid a government shutdown with last week’s continuing resolution.

Now, Democrats face the real possibility that they will get someone worse and pay for it during upcoming elections. Gaetz and company are now the dog that caught the car but assuredly have no plan as to how to drive it. That can only mean what likely follows their small rebellion are decisions made by fingers in the wind. headtopics.com

Ultimately, none of the prospects for the 56th House speaker appear to be as willing as McCarthy to allow Democrats to push through key agenda items. Polls already show displeasure with the state of the economy, with more than 50% of Americans claiming the economy is getting worse. Biden’s approval ratings have been consistently low, and in August, they were at the second-lowest point of any president at that point in his term.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'Jack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Democrats host a dance party on Kevin McCarthy's political graveMcCarthy's precipitous downfall is amusing Democrats. In particular, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, all of whom McCarthy has targeted.

Democrats evicted from hideaway offices after Kevin McCarthy\u0027s ousterNancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that she had been evicted, and a staffer for Steny Hoyer said he had been kicked out of his hideaway, too.

House Republicans Take Revenge on Democrats for Helping Oust Kevin McCarthy as SpeakerSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

MAGA Republicans outplayed Kevin McCarthy and Democrats on Ukraine aidThe White House was absolutely certain Congress would include Ukraine aid in its spending bill. They couldn’t have been more wrong.

Donald Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speakerFormer President Donald Trump is officially backing Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the pugnacious House Judiciary Committee chairman and longtime Trump defender,...