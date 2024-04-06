Democrats Shift Strategy on Immigration to Address Border Problems

With immigration shaping the elections that will decide control of Congress, Democrats are trying to outflank Republicans and convince voters they can address problems at the U.S. border with Mexico, embracing an issue that has traditionally been used against them.

The shift in strategy, especially from Democrats running in battleground states, comes as the Biden administration has struggled to manage an influx of migrants and called for mass deportations.

