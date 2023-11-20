Democrats' Senate hopes rest on red-state incumbents

Democrats’ hopes of clinging to the Senate next fall now rest almost entirely on their party’s most endangered species: red-state incumbents seeking reelection. Montana’s Jon Tester and Ohio’s Sherrod Brown will need to defy their states’ ideological leanings by persuading a sizable number of ticket-splitters to vote for them. It’s an ominous reality for Democrats, who are simultaneously confronting lackluster swing-state polling for President Joe Biden.

Democrats are investing in campaigns in Florida and Texas in a bid to oust Rick Scott and Ted Cruz, respectively, but Democratic leaders know the easiest path to retaining the Senate majority runs through victories for Tester, Brown and Biden, whose victory is necessary to break a 50-50 tie





Virginia Democrats hold Senate majority, ending GOP hopes to win full control of state governmentVirginia Democrats have held their majority in the state Senate, but control of the House of Delegates remains unsettled

Virginia Democrats hold Senate majority, ending GOP hopes to win full control of state governmentVirginia Democrats held their majority in the state Senate on Tuesday, but control of the House of Delegates remained unsettled late into the evening, with vote…

Virginia Democrats hold majority in state Senate, dashing Youngkin's hopes for GOP trifectaThe Democrats' victory in the upper chamber ended the prospect of a Republican trifecta that would have allowed Gov. Glenn Youngkin to swiftly move on his conservative policy agenda.

Jon Tester launches first 2024 ad in pivotal race to help decide control of Senate

Manchin decision hurts Democrats' Senate hopes and sparks new speculation about a presidential bidDemocratic operatives believe that Joe Manchin's decision not to seek reelection virtually ensures the party will lose his Senate seat in deep-red West Virginia next year.

Virginia Democrats retain majority in state Senate in check on Youngkin agenda

