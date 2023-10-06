Democrats sell Colorado tax hike as a tax cut

At the behest of teachers unions, Colorado Democrats repealed state protections against rising property taxes in 2020. Now, just three years later, outraged voters are demanding property tax relief.

But instead of reinstituting the old property tax protections that had worked for decades, Democrats have come up with a new plan: It’s called Proposition HH, and it would essentially repeal the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights spending limits, giving Democrats the ability to tax and spend to their hearts delight.

Using the drop in local tax revenue during the COVID shutdowns as an excuse, Democrats and their teachers union allies in 2020 pushed through a repeal of Colorado’s long-standing property tax protections, more commonly known in the state as the Gallagher Amendment. It is estimated the amendment saved Colorado property owners $35 billion since 1983. headtopics.com

With the Gallagher Amendment protections gone, however, Colorado homeowners have seen their tax bills skyrocket and they want change now. But the Democrats who control the governor's mansion and the General Assembly are ideologically incapable of returning tax dollars to citizens.

Instead of reinstituting the Gallagher Amendment, which successfully protected property owners for decades, Democrats have placed a slickly worded proposition on the ballot that sounds like a tax cut, but is really a tax hike. headtopics.com

“Shall the state reduce property taxes for homes and businesses, including expanding property tax relief for seniors, and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts, and other local governments and fund school districts by using a portion of the state surplus up to the proposition HH cap as defined in this measure.

