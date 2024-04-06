Democrats seek to rename Florida prison after Trump in response to airport renaming effort

Congressional Democrats are seeking to rename a federal prison in South Florida after former President Donald Trump in response to a Republican effort to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after the ex-commander-in-chief. Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Garamendi of California, introduced a two-page measure on Friday to redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution — a low-security facility for male inmates — as the Donald J.
Trump Federal Correctional Institution. The move is in response to legislation unveiled by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and is also backed by six other House Republicans, to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport. TRUMP SAYS HE WILL FREE JA
