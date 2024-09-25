Democrats 'Paying Lip Service' On Border Security: CNN Commentators

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers acknowledged that Democrats are, to some degree, just trying to pay “lip service” on border security .
Sellers said 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “had a policy position on immigration, but Sen. Lankford …put up one of the toughest immigration bills that we’ve seen. … And the person that killed it was Donald Trump. Is it what Kamala Harris wishes? No.” Later in the segment, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated, “here’s this amazing video of her from a couple of years ago out chanting, down with mass deportation. … Her views on this are so obvious. … The American people are going to see as tough on it, tougher than she will ever want to be on it.
Sellers responded, “Scott, I don’t disagree with some of the things you said about lip service or how it’s going to play out. But I do want you to understand the simple fact is that Kamala Harris is the person who’s actually saying that she will sign a piece of legislation. The Republican Party bastardized people such as Sen.
Later on, Jennings brought up Harris’ record of soft positions on the border, and Sellers stated that Harris has a “serious” record as a prosecutor.
