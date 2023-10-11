Democrats join Republican push for Biden administration to refreeze $6B Iranian assets

Some Democratic Senators are joining Republicans in calling on the Biden administration to refreeze the $6 billion in Iranian assets that were released last month, after Hamas attacked Israel. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont, posted about his support of freezing the $6 billion in Iranian assets to the social media platform X on Tuesday.

The deal also created a blanket waiver to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar without fear of violating U.S. sanctions. None of the money went directly to Iran and no U.S. taxpayer funds were reportedly used.

Read more:

FoxNews »

ANALYSIS: Republican Candidates Waste No Time Pinning the Hamas Attack on BidenHours after Palestinian militants launched a deadly multi-pronged assault on Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip yesterday, and Israel responded with...

GOP senators call on Biden to freeze $6 billion in Iranian ‘ransom’Republican lawmakers are calling for the immediate freeze of Iran's $6 billion in assets that were released from South Korean accounts last month.

Biden facing Republican pressure to take action against Iran after Israel attacksU.S. officials say they don’t have a smoking gun proving that Tehran played a direct role.

Israel war: Biden pressed by Republican senators to freeze $6 billion to IranGabe Kaminsky is an investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on X: gekaminsky.

Vulnerable Senate Democrat Jon Tester breaks with Biden, calls for freezing Iranian assetsMontana Sen. Jon Tester on Tuesday called for $6 billion in Iranian oil assets used in a recent American prisoner swap to be immediately refrozen after the Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Pressure Builds on Biden to Freeze $6 Billion in Iranian Cash as Democrat Senators Join PushSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.