Democrats' Iowa primary results to be released in March in 2024 election compromise

ST LOUIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Democratic Party's Rules and Bylaws Committee gave conditional approval on Friday for Iowa's revamped 2024 election primary plan that allows the state to collect mail ballots and still hold its "first in the nation" caucus in January, but delays finalizing the results until March .

The committee also warned that it will soon strip New Hampshire of some of its delegates if it fails to comply with the party's decision to weaken its place in the nominating calendar. Iowa Democrats will now begin mail ballot registration on Nov. 1 and hold an in-person caucus - along with Republicans - on January 15. The results for the Democratic race will be released on March 5, on Super Tuesday.The move means Iowa will not face penalties, such as losing delegates or Biden not being on the ballot, which could have isolated a state once competitive for Democrats.

The threat against New Hampshire is only likely to deepen the divide between party leaders and the Granite State, which Biden will need to heal in the 2024 race.Iowa has held the first in the nation caucus for president on the Democratic Party's calendar since 1972.

South Carolina will be followed by New Hampshire and Nevada one week later, and then by primaries in Georgia and Michigan. The promotion of South Carolina and Georgia reflects a demographic balancing decades in the making for the Democratic Party at the expense of Iowa and New Hampshire, two largely white states that rejected Biden in 2020. It also underscores the growing power of the racially diverse coalition that helped bring Biden to power.

New Hampshire Democrats have argued, even if they wanted to, they cannot unilaterally shift its calendar given Republicans control the state.

Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spotIowa’s Democratic Party says it will hold a caucus on Jan. 15 but won’t release the results until early March. Friday's announcement is the state party's attempt to retain Iowa’s leadoff spot on the presidential nominating calendar without violating a new national party lineup endorsed by President Joe Biden that has South Carolina going first for 2024. Iowa Republicans have already scheduled their caucus for that day, which falls on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. But Democrats will only meet in person that day to discuss nonpresidential business. Democrats’ presidential contest will be held by mail on Jan. 15, with party officials not releasing the results until Super Tuesday on March 5.

