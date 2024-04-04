Democrats in battleground states face pressure over Mayorkas impeachment trial

Democrats up for re-election in battleground states face a bind in the Senate as the impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to begin this month over his role in the ongoing crisis at the southern border . Several Republican Senate sources told Fox News Digital they expect the pressure to ramp up for lawmakers such as Sens. Jon Tester , D-Mont., Jacky Rosen , D-Nev., Tammy Baldwin , D-Wis., Sherrod Brown , D-Ohio, and Bob Casey , D-Penn.

, who face competitive re-election races in November. Voters in each of the senators' states have indicated strong concerns over the state of the border. Republican senators recently accused Tester of being unwilling to vote on border or immigration-related amendments during negotiations over the $1.2 trillion spending package that caused a brief partial government shutdown before being passed last month. Tester's office denied the claim

