Democrats Furious Over GOP Proposal to Rename Washington Airport After Trump

Democrats are reacting furiously to a new GOP proposal to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after former President Donald Trump. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., unveiled a bill backed by six of his fellow House Republicans to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

While the bill likely has little chance of being passed in the current Congress, it did succeed in triggering the ex-president’s critics when the legislative text was unveiled on Tuesday. TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS 'BIDEN'S BORDER BLOODBATH' DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE HE LOST IN 2020 'Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison,' said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., whose district partially covers Dulles. The rest is in the district represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-V

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Republicans Seek to Rename Washington Dulles Airport after Donald TrumpA group of House Republicans is spearheading a longshot effort to rename the largest airport in the Washington, D.C.-area — to honor former President Donald Trump. H.R. 7845 would designate the Washington Dulles International Airport the 'Donald J. Trump International Airport.' The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State in the Cold War era under former President Dwight Eisenhower.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

House Republicans Push to Rename Washington Dulles Airport After TrumpHouse Republicans are proposing to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport. The legislation has been co-sponsored by several Republican representatives.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Republican Rep. Introduces Bill to Rename Washington Dulles Airport after Donald TrumpRepublican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA) introduced a bill to designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” The airport is currently named after John Foster Dulles, a former United States Secretary of State.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Bill introduced to rename Dulles Airport as Donald J. Trump International AirportA bill has been introduced in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to rename Dulles Airport as the Donald J. Trump International Airport. The bill is likely to face opposition in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Bill proposes renaming Dulles Airport as Donald J. Trump International AirportA bill introduced in the House of Representatives seeks to rename Dulles Airport as the Donald J. Trump International Airport. The bill has been referred to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for further consideration. However, it is unlikely to become law as it is expected to be rejected in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Democrats using ‘communist tactics’ to stop Donald Trump: Lara TrumpLara Trump accused Democrats of using 'communist tactics' to defeat Donald Trump.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »