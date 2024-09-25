Democrats Fear Harris May Be Underperforming Against Trump

Democrats fear Kamala Harris may be underperforming against former President Donald Trump compared to prior Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.that Senate Democrats remain worried that pollsters are undercounting Trump’s true performance against Vice President Kamala Harris , and that her marginal lead against Trump raises eyebrows.

Democrats continue to be concerned that Harris’s lead in the Democrat “blue wall” of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin may be giving them too much optimism.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Election 2024 Democrats Polling

