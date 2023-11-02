Democrats concerned of losing Muslim votes over Biden’s Israel policy

The situation has prompted the White House to discuss ways to alleviate tensions with some of the state’s prominent Democrats, including several who have been vocal critics of the president about the war.

“We’ve been clear in saying the humanity should matter, but if that is not a calculation that you’re going to make in this moment, recognise that there will be electoral reverberations to this.” Since then, Democrats have felt more confident about their standing in Michigan, particularly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer notched a commanding 10-point reelection victory last year.But a cross current of developments in recent months has tested the party. Beyond the war, Michigan was shaken by a showdown between the autoworkers' union and the Detroit Three automakers.

Now that the strike is resolved, the war may have a more lasting political impact for the president. In 2020, Muslim voters nationally supported Biden over Trump 64 percent to 35 percent, according to AP VoteCast.

Michigan holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and over 310,000 residents are of Middle Eastern or North African ancestry. Many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a ceasefire in the war.He has been reluctant to do that, emphasising Israel's right to defend itself after the Oct.

Dabajeh and other community leaders have said that while many Arab Americans may not support a Republican candidate such as Trump, they would leave the top of the ticket blank.

United States Headlines Read more: TRTWORLD »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: Muslim immigrant running to unseat Ilhan Omar, speaks out from Israel: ‘We are not like her’Muslim immigrant and congressional candidate Dalia al-Aqidi (R) calls out her opponent Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) and the Squad for their comments on the war in Israel.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: US Muslim Leader Praises Hamas Attack on Israel: 'Great Victory'Mahmoud Abdel-Hady, an imam in Ellicott City, Maryland, suggested in a recent lecture that the attack would knock the confidence of Israel.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

TRTWORLD: Live blog: Iran urges Muslim countries to halt trade with IsraelAt least 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, as Tel Aviv's war on the besieged Palestinian enclave enters its 26th day.

Source: trtworld | Read more ⮕

ALLSIDESNOW: GOP sets political trap for Democrats with Israel billHouse Democrats will face a tough vote this week when Republicans, led by newly minted Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), consider a $14.3 billion Isr...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more ⮕

NPR: Young progressive Democrats are splitting from the party on IsraelThe Democratic Party is confronting internal divisions over the special relationship between the U.S. and Israel after the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war exposed political differences.

Source: NPR | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Democrats could be split for a ‘generation’ as left tears ‘itself apart over Israel’The Democratic Party is 'split' over pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions that threatens future party unity, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕