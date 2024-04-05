Democrats Concerned About Trump's Chances of Political Comeback

Democrats with deep knowledge of the Biden campaign acknowledged former President Donald Trump ’s significant chances of completing the greatest political comeback in American history. Democrats are right to be concerned. In March, Trump beat the odds and won five victories that firmly kept him on a path to reclaim the White House:Democrat fundraiser John Morgan said his party is “prepared to lose” the presidential election to Trump .

Morgan, a very successful lawyer from Central Florida, added he is nervous about President Joe Biden’s current political position. “As my great-grandfather used to say, ‘I’m as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.’ Yes, hell yes,” Morgan. “We all know this is a jump ball,” he said. “In 2016, we were reading Nate Silver, and we weren’t worried at all. When we woke up, we realized we’ve never been to Wisconsin and we’ve never been to Michigan and then all the Monday-morning quarterbacks are ou

