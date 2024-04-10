Democrats compete in Alabama's newly redrawn congressional district

Shomari Figures, who served as deputy chief of staff and counselor to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and state House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels will meet in a Tuesday runoff to decide the Democratic nomination for Alabama 's 2nd Congressional District . Democrats are hoping to flip the Deep South seat, which has been held by Republican s after it was redrawn by a federal court to give Black voters the opportunity to elect a representative of their choice.

A panel of federal judges ruled the state's previous congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act. The judges said Alabama should have a second district where Black voters comprise a substantial part of the electorate. The winner of the Democratic runoff will face the Republican nominee in the closely watched November general election. The Republican nomination is being decided in a runoff between former state senator Dick Brewbaker and attorney Caroleene Dobson. Republicans are aiming to keep the seat under GOP control

Democrats Alabama Congressional District Runoff Nomination Black Voters Republican General Election

