Democrats call on Biden to release Leonard Peltier, activist who fatally shot two FBI agents

A coalition of mostly House and Senate Democrats penned a letter to President Biden on Friday urging him to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted in the 1970s of fatally shooting two FBI agents at point-blank range. The Democrats – led by House Natural Resources Committee ranking member Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

CONSERVATIVES CHEER BIDEN OMB DIRECTOR WARNING GOP CUTS COULD PURGE THOUSANDS OF FBI, ATF AGENTS: 'GOOD START' The two agents entered the reservation to arrest an individual wanted for burglary before they engaged in the shootout with several individuals, including Peltier.

