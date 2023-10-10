Democrats’ best model for 2024 might be 2022

Rather than obsessively study premature polls 13 months before the 2024 election, we can get a better grasp of the state of the two parties by examining what has already happened over the past couple of years. Political winds can shift, but it isn’t hard to figure out that Democrats have rather consistently had the wind at their backs.lit up the Democratic Party as no issue has in my lifetime.

In no other era would such a figure be in contention for, let alone leading, a major party’s presidential race. With the destruction of a governing GOP majority in the House and a potential Washington visit from the four-time indicted former presidentthe nation might be witnessing peak unhinged MAGA politics. Trump feeds the MAGA extremists’ ambitions in the House; they in turn demonstrate they are inseparable from the cult leader.

No one should think Democrats have anything close to a lock in 2024. The country has been through far too much to underestimate the wannabe authoritarian’s ability, with assistance from the right-wing propaganda machine, to gin up his followers, spread massive amounts of disinformation and obscure the stakes (democracy vs. authoritarianism). headtopics.com

But if Democrats had to construct a message and define their opponents any way they wanted to, they’d be hard pressed to do better than

How third-party and independent candidates could threaten Democrats and Republicans in 2024Over the past week alone, two political outsiders have taken steps to launch independent or third-party presidential bids

