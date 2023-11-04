Democrats and one Republican vote against resolution condemning support for Hamas

Nearly two dozen Democrats and one Republican voted against a House resolution condemning support for Hamas, Hezbollah and 'other terrorist organizations' at U.S. colleges — and several of the Democrats defended their vote when questioned by FOX News. The resolution, drafted by Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, attested such demonstrations created a hostile environment for Jewish students, recognized the Oct

. 7 Hamas attack, and laid out how Hamas' long-stated goal is the 'entire destruction' of the Jewish State. When asked by FOX Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, 'no' vote Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., rejected the notion he hasn't condemned antisemitism, saying he is one of the 'most vocal people' on that front. 'here's lies in the resolution, and right now, there's lies everywhere on all sides of this,' Frost said, adding he previously decided one week prior to vote against 'anything that contains lies' because that would harm 'both Jewish and Arab and Muslim students alike.' HALEY: US ACTING LIKE IT'S SEPT 10 AMID UNHOLY ALLIANCE BETWEEN HAMAS, RUSSIA, IRAN; OPEN BORDER Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., responded similarly to a question about her no vote, saying she condemns antisemitism 'every single day.' 'So why not vote for the bill?' Vaughn countered. Lee gave the same general response multiple times thereafter. In her case, Lee's vote against an Oc

