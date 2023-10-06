Democrats' alliance with Gaetz could doom Ukraine funding and debt deal

The grand irony of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) characteristically unserious endorsement of Donald Trump for House speaker is that the former president actually is the single most effective man at terrifying Republican lawmakers into a consensus.

Democrats had no obligation to bail out beleaguered Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), but in their unholy alliance with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the crazy eight, they did worse than give the lie to the notion that they simply want a normal Republican like the Californian, one who would continue to keep the government open and Ukraine's coffers filled.

But when push came to shove, McCarthy fought tooth and nail to keep the government open and winked and nodded across the aisle that a separate spending bill for Ukraine would follow. headtopics.com

And just as Bill Clinton's one free blow job and Harry Reid's nuking of the judicial filibuster directly opened Pandora's box to result in President"Grab Em by the P****" to appoint a full third of the Supreme Court bench, consequences of the Democrats pulling the fire alarm (metaphorically speaking, in this particular case) will come when the shoe is on the other foot.

