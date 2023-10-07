Democratic Socialists of America cheer murder and kidnapping of Israelis at hands of Hamas terrorists

Wear a mask so you’re not recognized, the organizers say. Best to just let the swastikas do the talking.

Well, already Omar has called for a “deescalation and ceasefire,” meaning that Israel should just accept that 300 — and likely more — of their people were brutally murdered. War crimes should be accepted, because hey, they’re Palestinians.

Israel would like nothing more than to live peacefully within its borders, to see Gaza and the West Bank flourish as neighbors. But the Palestinians, stirred up by propaganda, hate and money from Iran, can never accept that. headtopics.com

The attack “sends a message to the Arab and Islamic world, and the international community as a whole, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy, that the Palestinian cause is an everlasting one, alive until victory and liberation,” said Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The Biden administration is bending over backward to reward Iran in hopes that it returns to a toothless nuclear treaty. A country that foments terror across the region, and fuels this destruction.

UPDATE: 232 Palestinians, 250 Israelis killed in Hamas-Israel escalationThe orgy of bloodshed continues both inside Israel and Gaza as Israeli forces launch retaliatory airstrikes on the besieged city while Hamas fighters engage in gunfights in various Israeli towns.

More than 200 Israelis killed as hostage situations continue to unfoldThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israelis search for loved ones with posts and pleas on social mediaPosts have flooded a Facebook group set up for Israelis who might be missing in the aftermath of the attacks.