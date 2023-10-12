Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez facing additional charges following sweeping indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez departs the Senate floor in the Capitol Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington.Federal prosecutors filed new charges Thursday against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., accusing him of violating a prohibition on members of Congress from acting as an agent of a foreign principal.

The superseding indictment said Menendez "made multiple requests for the U.S. Department of Justice to commence an investigation against another person for allegedly failing to register under FARA.

