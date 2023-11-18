Democratic Representative Jennifer Wexton to Retire Due to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, Democrat of Virginia, sat upright but slumped on the dark leather couch in her Capitol Hill office this week, using her right hand to prop up her neck. Diagnosed earlier this year with Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, which she has described as 'Parkinsons on steroids,' she announced in September that she would retire at the end of her term, in January 2025, because 'there is no getting better' from this disease.

She said in a strained voice that the House of Representatives' 10-week marathon of House sessions and standoffs, a loud and ugly sequence of dysfunction, including the ousting of a House speaker and multiple late-night votes, has taken a toll on her body. Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, as Wexton said, has no cure. At this time, there is no treatment that will slow its progression, and it tends not to respond to medication, according to the National Institutes of Health. It often worsens rapidly, and most patients 'develop severe disability within three to five years of symptom onse





