Democratic Party Divided Over Gaza Conflict

The war in Gaza has consumed the entire planet, but nowhere outside the Middle East has the debate been waged as fiercely as within the Democratic Party. The ferocity with which has driven a wedge through the coalition that Joe Biden will need to gain re-election next year and created a growing obstacle to the party’s candidates up and down the ballot. In the last several days, Democratic Party events at both ends of the country have been shut down by angry protestors.

A brawl outside the party’s national headquarters resulted in the evacuation of members of Congress and injuries to several police officers and activists. Over the weekend, the California Democratic Party was forced to suspend their annual convention when over a thousand anti-war partisans overran the convention floo





AllSidesNow » / 🏆 572. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza-Israel war: Deadly aftermath of Israeli air strikes on GazaThe residents of the besieged enclave of Gaza faced a night of death and destruction as Israeli war planes launched a series of air strikes

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »