Democratic lawmaker falsely claims House Republicans tried to 'provide themselves with a pay raise'

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., falsely accused House Republicans of attempting to “provide themselves with a pay raise' Saturday amid negotiations on a bill to avoid a government shutdown. "You need to know who's telling you the truth and who's not telling you the truth," Scott said."Recently, you heard my colleague from Connecticut tell you that the Republican bill has a pay raise for members in Congress.

It's simply not true, and if it did, it would be unconstitutional. And if the Senate bill changes the compensation for members of Congress, then it, too, is unconstitutional."

Disproving DeLauro's claim, Georgia GOP Rep. Austin Scott read aloud the 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."They are simply grasping at straws. They have intended to shut down the government from the start," Scott added."Disregard totally what you're hearing from the other side. They are grasping at straws, making excuses and telling flat-out lies about member compensation as an excuse to vote against this piece of legislation."House of Representatives

later voted to pass the short-term spending bill, moving to avoid a government shutdown if the Senate adopts the measure.

