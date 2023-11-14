Democratic dark money network stops funding 'anti-capitalist' charity over terror ties

Groups in the largest Democratic-tied dark money network in the United States steered more than $1 million in 2022 to an 'anti-capitalist' charity in Arizona before announcing they won't fill its coffers anymore due to Washington Examiner reports on the nonprofit group's Palestinian terror ties, tax forms show.

New Venture Fund and Windward Fund, two tax-exempt organizations managed by the liberal consultancy Arabella Advisors, said in late October they would no longer give to Alliance for Global Justice, which has faced congressional scrutiny and legal pressure for its ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group. Financial disclosures released on Wednesday reveal that New Venture Fund directed $501,500 in 2022 to AFGJ, while Windward Fund granted it $525,000 — both for 'environmental programs'

