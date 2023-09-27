Democrat San Francisco mayor announces plan to require drug testing, treatment to receive homeless services

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new proposal to require welfare recipients to take a drug test and undergo treatment to receive benefits. "San Francisco is a city of compassion, but also a city that demands accountability," Breed said in a statement.

"We fund a wide range of services, and we want to help people get the care they need but under current state law, local government lack tools to compel people into treatment. This initiative aims to create more accountability and help get people to accept the treatment and services they need."

"I strongly support Mayor Breed’s initiative, which will better incentivize treatment and recovery for a population that’s at wildly disproportionate risk for drug addiction and overdose fatalities," Dorsey added."We’re facing an unprecedented loss of life in San Francisco, and we know coercive interventions can work.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new welfare initiative.But the mayor faces an uphill battle to get the legislation approved by more progressiveon City Council, as the proposal deviates from the ultra-liberal city’s once prevailing view against forcing involuntary treatment for the mentally ill.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie enters race for San Francisco mayorDaniel Lurie, a local philanthropist and founder of an anti-poverty charity, will challenge incumbent London Breed in a pivotal election for a city battling multiple challenges, from downtown busin…

Levi Strauss Heir to Challenge Mayor London Breed of San FranciscoDaniel Lurie, 46, said he would run for mayor next year, at a time when many voters in the city are in a sour mood.

San Francisco mayor proposes mandated drug treatment for those receiving cash assistanceRyan Yamamoto reports on San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposing drug testing and treatment for anyone receiving assistance (9-26-2023)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposes drug treatment mandate for cash assistanceResidents of the city and county of San Francisco with addiction problems who receive cash assistance would be required to undergo treatment to continue receiving payments under a new proposal from Mayor London Breed.

San Francisco’s mayor wants drug testing for welfare recipientsAbout a dozen states, mostly deep-red, require drug testing for welfare recipients.

Candidate for San Francisco mayor says city's crisis is its leadershipThe race for San Francisco mayor is heating up and now has 29 candidates vying for the position.

Breed said the new initiative would require individuals with substance use disorders who want to access county-funded cash assistance to be enrolled in treatment and services.

"San Francisco is a city of compassion, but also a city that demands accountability," Breed said in a statement."We fund a wide range of services, and we want to help people get the care they need but under current state law, local government lack tools to compel people into treatment. This initiative aims to create more accountability and help get people to accept the treatment and services they need."

"I strongly support Mayor Breed’s initiative, which will better incentivize treatment and recovery for a population that’s at wildly disproportionate risk for drug addiction and overdose fatalities," Dorsey added."We’re facing an unprecedented loss of life in San Francisco, and we know coercive interventions can work.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new welfare initiative.But the mayor faces an uphill battle to get the legislation approved by more progressiveon City Council, as the proposal deviates from the ultra-liberal city’s once prevailing view against forcing involuntary treatment for the mentally ill. Meanwhile, as open-air drug markets, homelessness and rising crime bring public safety concerns to the forefront ahead of an election year, the announcement from City Hall came the same day Daniel Lurie, a longtime nonprofit executive and an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, formally announced a 2024 Democratic challenge to Breed.

"What we are seeing on the streets of San Francisco is not progressive," Lurie said in a campaign announcement video."We have too many people who have been in power for far too long doing things the same way they’ve always been done. We need the courage to try to do things differently. I’m running for mayor to provide a different type of leadership. A new era of leadership from the outside."

Homeless tents in the Tenderloin District of San Francisco on Aug. 28, 2023.NEWSOM DEFENDS 'PARALYZED' CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS IN ASKING SUPREME COURT TO INTERVENE ON HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS

"We have tremendous resources; we have everything at our disposal and yet our streets are unsafe. We need to end the era of open-air drug dealing, we need housing at all income levels, especially for middle-class families who are the backbone of San Francisco," he added.

Under Breed’s new proposal, as a condition of eligibility to receive County Adult Assistance Programs (CAAP), individuals with a suspected substance use disorder would be required to participate in substance abuse screenings or treatment programs funded by San Francisco Human Services Agency (SFHSA).

A woman who has been homeless for four years is seen in Tenderloin District of San Francisco, California, United States on Aug. 28, 2023.The mayor’s office said these treatment programs would include a range of interventions from residential treatment, medical detox, medically-assisted treatment, outpatient options, and abstinence-based treatment, among others based on the needs of the client. Individuals who refuse or do not successfully engage in treatment would not be eligible to receive CAAP cash assistance and their application would be denied, or they would be discontinued from receiving cash assistance.