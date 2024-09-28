Democrat Running For Congress Could Become First Openly Transgender Member

If she wins Delaware ’s only House seat in November, the Democrat is poised to become the country’s first openly transgender member of Congress .

“If you had told us in 2011 that we would be here now,” Sally said, through tears, “it’s amazing. It has been the most incredible journey.” Many of Sarah McBride’s friends describe her as a classic nerd. She has built Lego models of federal buildings, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol, and said her staff makes fun of her for having the “Lizzie McGuire” song “What Dreams Are Made Of” stuck in her head perpetually.Jana Williams for NBC News

“Something became abundantly clear to me as I read my history books: No one like me had ever made it very far. Or, at least, no one who had come out and lived their truth,” she wrote. “I said, ‘This changes everything,’” Goodman recalled, regarding McBride’s ability to help lobby for state legislation that would help trans people. “I also said, ‘Sarah is going to do more as Sarah than you ever imagined.’”

Andrew Cray messaged McBride on Facebook in 2012 and said he thought they would get along “swimmingly.”Jana Williams for NBC News McBride was elected to the state Senate in November 2020, making her the country’s first openly trans state senator. In her first term, she successfully sponsored and helped pass the Healthy Delaware Families Act, a program that will allow covered employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave and up to six weeks of paid leave for medical needs or family caregiving. The governor signed the program into law in May 2022, and it takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Taylor Hawk, the director of legislative and political strategy at the Delaware State Education Association who has now become one of McBride’s close friends, sat in on one of the meetings McBride had with small-business owners in Sussex County, the one county in the state that went to Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

