Democrat Rep. Allred Invests Taxpayer Funds into Education Group Promoting Racial Equity Teachings

Rep. Colin Allred, the House Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, invested taxpayer funds into an education group that promotes racial equity teachings to 4-year-olds and incorporates Black Lives Matter teachings into youth classrooms. Allred secured $1 million in funding to Big Thought, a Dallas-based nonprofit, for fiscal year 2023.
Big Thought seeks to incorporate topics of race and gender into grade school curriculums, including the promotion of 'racial equity and identity' teachings to 4-year-olds
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
NEWSMAX: Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: WH Placating Democrat AntisemitesThe White House is trying to 'placate the radically left antisemitic portion of the Democrat Party' while recognizing the United States' affinity for Israel, and as a result, is trying to fund both sides of the Israel-Hamas war, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Sunday.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: WashTimes | Read more »
Source: washingtonpost | Read more »
Source: nypost | Read more »
Source: VanityFair | Read more »
Source: MSNBC | Read more »