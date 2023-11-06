Democrat Rep. Allred Invests Taxpayer Funds into Education Group Promoting Racial Equity Teachings

Rep. Colin Allred, the House Democrat challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, invested taxpayer funds into an education group that promotes racial equity teachings to 4-year-olds and incorporates Black Lives Matter teachings into youth classrooms. Allred secured $1 million in funding to Big Thought, a Dallas-based nonprofit, for fiscal year 2023.

Big Thought seeks to incorporate topics of race and gender into grade school curriculums, including the promotion of 'racial equity and identity' teachings to 4-year-olds

