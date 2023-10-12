Democrat drops out of closely watched race for Republican’s N.J. House seat

One of the three Democrats who jumped in to a New Jersey congressional race considered one of the most closely watched in the nation has now dropped out.Signorello’s exit means the Democratic primary battle for the U.S.

Democrats see retaking the district from Kean, who is expected to seek a second term next year, as critical to regaining control of the House, the lower chamber of Congress. Signorello told NJ Advance Media that “a lot of people appreciated my profile as a candidate, but money talks and B.S. walks in these stages of the game.”

“It seems to be to run for Congress, you need a rolodex of rich family members, rich friends,” he added. “I definitely don’t have the network to sustain that.”He said Thursday he made that switch “because local friends, family, and chairs encouraged me to focus on beating Republicans, and not beating up Dems. headtopics.com

Right now, Signorello said, his goal is to “be the best mayor I can be for the next few years and resume a bit of a social life.” Signorello, a businessman, has been mayor of Roselle Park, a square-mile, 14,000-resident borough in Union County, since 2018. He ran in 2021 for the state Senate seat Kean vacated but lost to Republican state Assemblyman Jon Bramnick.

Asked if he plans to run for higher office again, Signorello said: “I would say yes is the short answer. ... Sometimes it’s about waiting for the right opportunity to come up.” Kean, the former Republican leader of the state Senate, won the House seat in last November’s midterm elections. HeIt was the only New Jersey House seat to change hands between parties last year, shrinking Democrats’ control of the state’s congressional delegation from 10-2 to 9-3.Signorello said he will endorse a Democrat in the race. headtopics.com

