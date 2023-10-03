Democracy Derby: Kentucky governor's race could deliver Democrats' latest abortion win

All eyes may be on 2024, but 2023 is an important election year for some states, not least Kentucky. Top of the card is Gov. Andy Beshear, and whether the Democrat incumbent can win again in a typically red state, potentially launching himself into the 2028 presidential conversation.

Duvall is featured in an ad for Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) assailing his GOP challenger, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, on abortion.Duvall tells the story about being raped by her stepfather when she was just 12 years old. She became pregnant while in the seventh grade. She eventually miscarried but is speaking out against no-exceptions abortion bans.

"This is to you, Daniel Cameron,” Duvall continued. “To tell a 12-year-old girl she must have the baby of her stepfather, who raped her, is unthinkable. I'm speaking out because women and girls need to have options. Daniel Cameron would give us none.

A previous Beshear ad focusing on abortion featured a Louisville prosecutor saying Cameron thought rapists should have more rights than their victims. "He lectures us on partisanship and unity and then runs disgusting, false attacks," Cameron said."I've said if the legislature were to bring me a bill with exceptions, I would sign it. headtopics.com

Most recent polls show Beshear leading the governor’s race by 8 to 10 points, despite President Joe Biden’s unpopularity in Kentucky. The race could be the latest setback for anti-abortion forces in what is supposed to be friendly, relatively conservative territory. This includes a recent defeat on a ballot initiative in Ohio, which followed similar votes in Kansas and elsewhere. Kentucky itself rejected a measure finding no right to abortion in the state constitution last year.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Democracy Derby: How the Kentucky governor's race could serve as a springboard into 2028All eyes may be on 2024, but 2023 is an important election year for some states, not least Kentucky. Top of the card is Gov. Andy Beshear, and whether the Democrat incumbent can win again in a typically red state, potentially launching himself into the 2028 presidential conversation. This…

Democracy Derby: How McConnell's health raises stakes of Kentucky governor's raceAll eyes may be on 2024, but 2023 is an important election year for some states, not least Kentucky. Top of the card is Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) and whether the Democrat incumbent can win again in a typically red state, potentially launching himself into the 2028 presidential conversation. This…

Democracy, Democrats, and Young People Will Save This CountryThere are two trends that should give Democrats hope and frighten Republicans: The consistent overperformance of expectations by Democrats in local elections, and increased the vigor and passion from young voters.

Kentucky AG announces latest round of funding to groups battling the state's drug abuse problemsA state commission has awarded nearly $14 million in the latest round of funding to groups fighting drug abuse in Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Beshear partially unveils state budget proposalDemocratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled a portion of his state budget proposal, with its key tenets including water, housing and road infrastructure.

STAT WATCH: Davis' FBS season-best rushing game for Kentucky pushes him over 3,000 career yardsKentucky’s Ray Davis became the fourth active player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to go over 3,000 career rushing yards.