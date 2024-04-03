Demand for Women's NCAA Final Four Tickets Outpaces Men's, Prices Double

Demand for women's tickets has been driven by fanfare for Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Division I. The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women's Final Four compared with that for the men's semifinals, according to a technology company that analyzes prices across multiple platforms. The average price of a ticket sold to the women's semifinals was $2,323; the average sale price for the men's was $1,001.

21, Logitix reported Wednesday. Including data from sales made a month ago and longer, the average price for the women's semifinals is $1,131.78, compared with $400.29 for the same period in 2023. Overall average ticket price for the men's semifinals is $993.70, compared with $636.43 in 2023. A ticket to the women's championship game on Sunday was selling for an average of $1,110

