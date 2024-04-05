Demand for Transparency in Building Korean American History Museum

Plans to build a Korean American history museum in Koreatown keep stalling. Now a group of community members has formed to demand greater transparency around the project.L.A. is home to the largest concentration of Korean American s in the country. While other large diaspora groups have built museums over the last three decades, the Korean American community has no museum to honor their cultural heritage .

More than 200 people have lent their names to the website for Friends and Supporters of the Korean American National Museum. Meanwhile, 70 members recently met for the first time in Koreatown to call for more community involvement and accountability by the nonprofit trying to build the museum.A Korean American museum has been discussed since the early 1990s. Momentum for the project picked up after a construction site was chosen: a city-owned parking lot in Koreatow

Korean American History Museum Transparency Community Involvement Cultural Heritage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LAist / 🏆 606. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents demand transparency from Flossmoor leaders after firing of police chiefSome residents have accused the leaders of Flossmoor of not being transparent over the removal of former Police Chief Jerel Jones.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Judge rejects Prichard water board’s demand for ‘transparency’ order for court-appointed receiverA judge has turned away the latest attempt by the Prichard water board to curtail the powers of a court-appointed receiver who is running the troubled utility.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Los Angeles Leaders Demand Transparency from Homeless Service ProvidersLeaders in Los Angeles are demanding more transparency from homeless service providers as the city's crisis reaches historic highs. A federal judge in California wants an independent audit of Los Angeles' homelessness programs, accusing the city of failing to do enough to significantly curb the problem in recent years. City and county officials are also demanding that its lead homeless service provider release data about its efforts.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

North Korean hackers steal South Korean chip secrets, says spy agencyNorth Korean hackers have been accused of hacking into and stealing microchip designs from South Korean companies.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Industry woes weigh on travel demand, American Airlines CEO saysAmerican Airlines CEO Robert Isom spoke at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Wednesday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

AMERICAN VALUES: What small town America is saying about the American Dream, 'getting too hard'People in the small town of Noel, Missouri, weighed in on the status of the American Dream today, with some saying it still exists while others say it is long gone.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »