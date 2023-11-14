Demand for RSV Medication Outpaces Supply, Posing Risk to Babies

A recently approved treatment was supposed to protect babies from RSV, but demand is outpacing the supply of the medication. nirsevimab, an antibody that sticks to and prevents Respiratory Syncytial Virus from infecting cells, in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) thenthe medication for all babies either born during the RSV season or those up to eight months old entering their first RSV season, which runs from about November to March.

RSV can be a dangerous and potentially deadly disease, especially for infants; aboutThe antibody is not a treatment for RSV, since it works to prevent infection, not treat it, but it’s also not a vaccine, although it works similarly and provides short term protection for infants. The antibodies in the shot essentially fill in for the antibodies that babies can’t make yet in enough quantities to fend off the virus. Because it’s not a vaccine, it’s important that babies get the antibodies at the right time, during RSV season, to give them the best chance of avoiding infectio

