Demand for critical minerals puts African Great Apes at risk. A new study has found that the increasing demand for critical minerals is threatening the survival of African Great Apes . These minerals, such as coltan and tantalum, are used in the production of electronic devices and renewable energy technologies. The extraction of these minerals often leads to deforestation and habitat destruction , which directly impacts the ape populations.

Conservation efforts are urgently needed to protect these endangered species

Critical Minerals African Great Apes Deforestation Habitat Destruction Conservation

Over one-third African great apes endangered by mining for clean energyStudy says, true impact of mining on biodiversity and great apes may be even higher with over 23,000 chimpanzees impacted in Guinea.

More than a third of African great ape population faces risks related to mineral miningA recent study led by researchers from the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the non-profit conservation organization Re:wild shows that the threat of mining to the great ape population in Africa has been greatly underestimated.

