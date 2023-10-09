Dem senator booed at pro-Israel rally after suggesting a ‘de-escalation of the current violence’

A crowd at a pro-Israel rally booed Sen. Ed Markey on Monday after suggesting violence should be de-escalated in the Middle East nation's war against Hamas. Hamas 'are violent extremists,' Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, told the crowd. 'They gain support when there is a crisis.

Jake Auchincloss, a fellow Massachusetts Democrat who also spoke at the Boston rally, rebuked Markey's call for de-escalation. ISRAEL RECAPTURES AREAS NEAR THE GAZA STRIP OVERRUN BY HAMAS 'De-escalation is not possible when they are taking hostages,' Auchincloss told the crowd. 'And Israel did not ask America to de-escalate on September 12, 2001.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Sen. Cory Booker safely evacuates from Israel as war breaks out with HamasSen. Cory Booker was forced to cut a trip to Israel short following the Hamas terror attacks Saturday that left hundreds of Israelis dead and thousands more injured.

Rep. Dan Goldman, his family and Sen. Booker safely evacuate from IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Sen. Tommy Tuberville won't lift his military blockade amid Israel-Hamas conflictJulie Tsirkin is a correspondent covering Capitol Hill.