Dem Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro blasted over handling of sexual harassment allegations

Pennsylvania Republicans are criticizing Governor Josh Shapiro over his handling of sexual harassment allegations made against one of his top aides who recently resigned. Several female Republican lawmakers, led by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, have questioned why the aide was allowed to remain in his position for months after his accuser came forward.

'There are legitimate questions about the handling of harassment allegations inside Governor Shapiro’s office,' said Michael Straw, the communications director for the Pennsylvania State Republican Campaign Committee. 'Instead of taking the opportunity today to be transparent and answer a question on a serious topic, he attacked the credibility of the first female Senate President.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Gov. Shapiro offers first public remarks about the sexual harassment claims involving a former top aidePennsylvania political news, commentary, elections updates and polling results from The Harrisburg Patriot-News.

Gov. Shapiro speaks out on sexual harassment allegations“He no longer works in my administration.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro defends his office’s handling of sexual harassment complaint against a top aideShapiro spoke for the first time since the sudden resignation of Mike Vereb, his legislative affairs secretary. He said his office follows a 'rigorous process' to investigate harassment complaints.

Pa.'s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising political star, crosses partisan school choice divideIn the partisan politics of education funding, the school choice movement has pressed states for decades to send taxpayer money to private and religious schools and long had to concentrate its efforts on states where a Republican governor was an ally.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro crosses party lines on school choicePennsylvania political news, commentary, elections updates and polling results from The Harrisburg Patriot-News.

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, a rising political star, crosses partisan school choice divideDemocratic Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania’s support has raised Pennsylvania’s profile in the national voucher debate and given advocates optimism that the program will eventually become law.