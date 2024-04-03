Delroy Lindo Joins Ryan Coogler's Untitled Vampire Film

While Marvel fans are still waiting on updates about the MCU's Blade, another supernatural thriller has caught people's attention. It was previously announced that Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler would be reteaming up with Michael B. Jordan for an untitled vampire film at Warner Bros. It was confirmed last month that the movie would be heading into theaters in 2025. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Delroy Lindo has joined the cast of the film.

This is especially interesting considering Lindo was cast in Blade way back in 2021. According to the report, not much is known about the film, including Lindo's role. While folks have been referring to it as "Ryan Coogler's vampire movie," it's only been confirmed that the film is a supernatural thriller. There have been rumors that the movie will be set in the Jim Crow-era South and will feature vampires in addition to southern supernatural traditions

