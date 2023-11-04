Dell Announces New UltraSharp Monitors with Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

Dell has announced four new UltraSharp monitors that have the potential to be good gaming displays in addition to playing to the brand’s traditional strength of offering color-accurate screens for work. The two 27 inchers have 1440p resolutions, while the other two 24-inch monitors are 1080p. All of them have IPS LCD displays with 120Hz refresh rates, double the 60Hz that Dell has typically offered with its UltraSharp models

. While 120Hz monitors have traditionally been of most interest to gamers, who arguably have the most to gain from a screen that updates twice as quickly as a standard model, Dell is pitching the faster refresh rates in these UltraSharp models as part of a suite of features to enhance visual comfort and reduce eye strain. As well as the higher refresh rates, Dell says the monitors emit far less “harmful blue light” than previous monitors, and also feature built-in ambient light sensors that are designed to read your room and adjust the monitor’s brightness and color tone as necessary. The two 27-inch monitors are the Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) and the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE). Both have 16:9 LCD screens that cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, but only the latter has a Thunderbolt 4 port that you can use to plug in and charge a compatible laptop with up to 90W of powe

