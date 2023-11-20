Delicious Pavlova Wreath with Toasted White Chocolate Bark

This pavlova wreath is dolloped with vanilla whipped cream, sprinkled with fresh raspberries and pistachios, and adorned with an enchanting toasted white chocolate bark. White chocolate takes on a butterscotch-like flavor as it slowly caramelizes in the oven and becomes the perfect pairing to this stunning pavlova from cookbook author Kristina Cho.

The melted caramelized white chocolate is spread into a thin sheet and sprinkled with crumbled freeze-dried red raspberries and bright green chopped pistachios for a festive bark that takes this pavlova — which is entirely delicious on its own — over the top. This pavlova is designed to resemble a wreath





foodandwine » / 🏆 296. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

