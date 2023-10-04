Delicious in Dungeon Shares New Trailer: Watch

Are you ready to feast your eyes on one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024? If so, then you are in luck! Delicious in Dungeon is slated to debut in January 2024, and the Kadokawa anime has fans buzzing already. So of course, all eyes are now on the series as its latest trailer has just surfaced.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Delicious in Dungeon brings fans face to face with an intense plot. A group of adventurers is brought together after a young man named Laios learns his party was soundly beaten by a dragon. With one of his close friends missing, Laois teams up with a group of new and old allies to explore the dragon's dungeon in hopes of rescuing his friend.

Set to debut next year, Delicious in Dungeon will come complete with a theme song by the band Bump of Chicken which is previewed in this trailer. If you want to brush up on Ryoko Koi's hit dungeon crawler, the manga is available on digital through Amazon. headtopics.com

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...

What do you think about this latest look at Delicious in Dungeon? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. headtopics.com

