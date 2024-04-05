Delays Frustrate Neighbors as SANDAG's Pershing Bikeway Project Nears Completion

Two years into SANDAG ’s Pershing Bikeway project, neighbors are ready for construction of the Balboa Park roadway to wrap up. 'Unforeseen construction delays ' and an 'unusually rainy season' set the project back by a few months, according to SANDAG , but the bikeway should open in late spring. Construction on the $13 million project began in 2022. Michelle Anson, a South Park resident, said the detours caused her to reroute and added a lot of time behind the wheel.

She was concerned by a lack of progress and was dubious about the project finishing up this year. 'It's just, you know, frustrating for everyone that lives around here,' Anson said. 'I respect bikers on the road. I always yield to them. I understand they need a safe space, but this sucks.' The 2.3-mile bikeway and walking path connects North Park to Downtown. The two-way bike lane is protected behind an island

SANDAG Pershing Bikeway Construction Delays Balboa Park

