Delayed rollout of federal student aid applications causes problems for universities and students

The delayed rollout of federal student aid applications are continuing to snowball into more problems for universities and students as enrollment deadlines loom. For thousands of prospective college students across the country, their university admissions experience will be marked by added pressure due to the new, Free Application for Federal Student Aid , or FAFSA , taking more time to roll out than usual.
Now, with less than one month until college decision day for most universities, incoming students and financial aid offices face tight deadlines. One student, Sarah Hillstrom, is considering attending the University of Colorado as a potential option for the next four years. With weeks to decide, she still doesn't know if she should leave California for Colorado. Hillstrom said she's receiving school aid outside of the FAFSA and hasn't dealt with too many of its problems up close. She said she used it when she applied to UC-Santa Barbara, but ultimately, decided she didn't want to go there and abandoned her federal aid form
