Delayed rollout of federal student aid applications causes problems for universities and students

The delayed rollout of federal student aid applications are continuing to snowball into more problems for universities and students as enrollment deadlines loom. For thousands of prospective college students across the country, their university admissions experience will be marked by added pressure due to the new, Free Application for Federal Student Aid , or FAFSA , taking more time to roll out than usual.

Now, with less than one month until college decision day for most universities, incoming students and financial aid offices face tight deadlines. One student, Sarah Hillstrom, is considering attending the University of Colorado as a potential option for the next four years. With weeks to decide, she still doesn't know if she should leave California for Colorado. Hillstrom said she's receiving school aid outside of the FAFSA and hasn't dealt with too many of its problems up close. She said she used it when she applied to UC-Santa Barbara, but ultimately, decided she didn't want to go there and abandoned her federal aid form

Federal Student Aid FAFSA University Admissions Enrollment Deadlines Financial Aid College Decision Day Prospective College Students

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NEWS / 🏆 238. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anchorage police approach the end of a long-delayed body-worn camera rolloutNearly 280 officers will be wearing the cameras by mid-March, police Chief Michael Kerle said Wednesday.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Sweden officially joins NATO after delayed process, ending longstanding military neutralityHungary's president signed a bill Tuesday approving the Nordic country's bid.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

[Self-Test] Could You Have Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder?Are you an extreme night owl? Is falling asleep at a “normal” hour seemingly impossible for you? Do you feel awful when you’re forced to wake up at a socially conventional time? These signs could point to delayed sleep phase syndrome, a type of sleep disorder.

Source: ADDitudeMag - 🏆 311. / 61 Read more »

Jersey medical treatment delayed after complaint made by patientA woman had her medical treatment delayed after she made a complaint, a board has ruled.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug delayed by FDA: ‘It was unexpected’On Friday, the FDA announced it would postpone a decision on Eli Lilly's potential Alzheimer's treatment donanemab.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Report highlights issues with delayed justice in King County's sexual assault casesA new report on sexual assault cases in King County says victims are waiting far too long for justice, with some victims waiting years for a resolution.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »