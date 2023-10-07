The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.NEWARK, Del.

The Dukes took the upper hand holding Delaware (4-1) to a three-play, minus-6 yard drive on their opening possession. On the third play of their drive, Darius Perrantes threw a 52-yard touchdown to Darryl Powell Jr. for 7-0 Duquesne lead. The Blue Hens countered on their following drive when Marcus Yarns ran it in from the 1 to close an eight-play, 57-yard drive.

Down 15-10 with a little more than seven minutes before halftime, Duquesne’s Edward Robinson ran for a 68-yard score for a 17-15 lead. Before the break, Duquesne did itself in giving Delaware a short field following Michael Berarducci’s 15-yard punt on fourth-and-21 from its own 9. Yarns ran it in from the 1 and a 22-17 lead that was never challenged again. headtopics.com

