Delaware residents recall frantic moments after gunfire erupts on Halloween night

Brady is one of the several trick-or-treaters who ran for their lives in the Salem Woods section of Newark on Halloween night. "I didn't know if we were going to get shot," said 16-year-old Brady. "I didn't know how we were going to get out of there because this is a cul de sac.""The fact that the young girl brought me flowers made my day," said Sullivan, who tried to protect the dozens of children who ran towards her house. "I was in mom mode."

Sullivan said she, along with other neighbors, gave the teens food and drinks and made a fire to keep them warm while they waited for the scene to clear.New Castle County police said shots rang out just before 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Alvin Drive.They are all listed in stable condition.

"Kids were laying on the ground, screaming in pain, and it was just awful," recalled one resident. "It was not something I ever want to hear again.""We just got lucky. Pure luck that someone didn't get hit," said Herve Victor, who lives right next to the crime scene.

Victor and his family were handing out candy when suddenly he opened his door so many children could take cover. However, a bullet shattered his car window while another one flew through this homeowner's three walls, mattress, and vacuum.

"We never had anything like this, not even close," said Victor. "It gives you chills. I'm more concerned about my grandkid having nightmares about it because they were really screaming and shouting."

United States Headlines Read more: 6ABC »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

6ABC: University of Delaware professor says contaminated Halloween candy is an urban mythPublic safety announcements and police departments have advised parents to inspect their children's candy before letting them eat it. But a local professor says this is not a real problem.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

6ABC: Spooky houses around Delaware County give kids a fright on HalloweenA terrifyingly good time is the goal at Halloween houses around Springfield.

Source: 6abc | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Halloween 2023 Streaming Guide: How to Watch 'Beetlejuice,' 'Haunted Mansion,' 'Casper,' 'Halloween' and MoreWe've found the best Halloween flicks—both family friendly and nightmare inducing.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

WTVYNEWS4: News4's Halloween fun and viewer Halloween picturesOur crew got in on the fun on the spookiest day of the year, and so did many of our Wiregrass viewers!

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Spirit Halloween lives on, even when the holiday ends and stores closeSpirit Halloween locations may close after Halloween, but the business remains hard at work year-round.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Stay alert while trick-or-treating: Halloween is one of deadliest days for pedestriansHalloween is historically one of the deadliest nights for pedestrians, according to state data.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕