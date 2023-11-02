Delaware residents recall frantic moments after gunfire erupts on Halloween night

Brady is one of the several trick-or-treaters who ran for their lives in the Salem Woods section of Newark on Halloween night. "I didn't know if we were going to get shot," said 16-year-old Brady. "I didn't know how we were going to get out of there because this is a cul de sac.""The fact that the young girl brought me flowers made my day," said Sullivan, who tried to protect the dozens of children who ran towards her house. "I was in mom mode."
Sullivan said she, along with other neighbors, gave the teens food and drinks and made a fire to keep them warm while they waited for the scene to clear.New Castle County police said shots rang out just before 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Alvin Drive.They are all listed in stable condition.
"Kids were laying on the ground, screaming in pain, and it was just awful," recalled one resident. "It was not something I ever want to hear again.""We just got lucky. Pure luck that someone didn't get hit," said Herve Victor, who lives right next to the crime scene.
Victor and his family were handing out candy when suddenly he opened his door so many children could take cover. However, a bullet shattered his car window while another one flew through this homeowner's three walls, mattress, and vacuum.
"We never had anything like this, not even close," said Victor. "It gives you chills. I'm more concerned about my grandkid having nightmares about it because they were really screaming and shouting."
