DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Killed in the Line of Duty Laid to Rest

The DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty last week was laid to rest on Thursday. Deputy Christina Musil was killed in a crash when a large commercial truck struck her squad car on the side of Illinois Route 23, about 60 miles west of Chicago. She was just 35 years old. A public visitation was held for Musil inside the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center in DeKalb on Thursday morning. The community vowed her memory would never be forgotten.

Officers from across the state paid their respects in front of her flag-draped casket. Musil was a five-year sheriff's office veteran and served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer for four years, including a tour in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009. She was also a mom to three children, ages 12, 11 and 5. They all took care of their puppy Skiba

Dekalb County Sheriff's Deputy Killed Line Of Duty Crash Funeral Community Respects Military Veteran Mother

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested in connection with crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's DeputyA DeKalb man has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil late last month, officials said.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on Illinois Route 23 identifiedAn on-duty DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash in Waterman, Illinois, late Thursday night.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy killed in traffic crash identifiedA DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a traffic crash in rural DeKalb County Thursday night after the deputy's parked vehicle was rear-ended by a…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

DeKalb County sheriff's deputy killed in crash on IL-23, ISP saysA DeKalb County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Funeral held for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina MusilA funeral for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil was held on Thursday, as friends, family and colleagues said their final goodbyes to the…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Illinois flags at half mast as DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy laid to restIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinois flags to be flown at half mast Thursday in honor of Christina Musil, a DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy who was…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »