Dejounte Murray's Potential Reunion with the Spurs

If Dejounte Murray comes back home, he’d do so with a rare gift. Having played in the grass on the other side of the NBA fence, he’d never again take for granted how green it is here. If the Spurs arrange a reunion, it would complete one of the most brilliant two-part trades in league history.

Ask yourself: how many teams would be willing to trade an All-Star and be terrible for 19 months if at the end of that stretch they could get him back, in his prime, to pair with the most prized franchise player in generations? The answer: all of them. Everybody would. If the Atlanta Hawks want to send Murray back, they have to realize it’s too late for a full refund. They’ve already lost the trade they made two summers ago, and now all they can do is try to minimize the damage. If they can reclaim two of the three first-round picks they sent to San Antonio? That still would leave the Spurs with the third one, plus the right to swap first-rounders in another draft. Not a bad throw-in for the year of misery that already enabled them to win the most important draft lottery of the past 20 year





